South Africans go online to document police brutality

Strict enforcement of South Africa's coronavirus lockdown by police and the army has placed the spotlight on official brutality, a cause of anger among the majority Black population for decades.

Now a coalition of human rights organisations called C19 is seeking to document those abuses, hoping the data gathered will drive reform.

A new website that allows South Africans to report police brutality launched in April and has drawn input from across the country, mainly from townships in large cities.

Users go through a series of questions on the free-to-use site, where they can submit a testimony together with videos and photos for verification. For those unable to go online there is a toll-free hotline.