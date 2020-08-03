South Africa

Andile Lungisa resigns as mayoral committee member in Nelson Mandela Bay

By Michael Kimberley - 03 August 2020 - 07:07
Andile Lungisa
Andile Lungisa
ANC strongman Andile Lungisa has opted to resign as a mayoral committee member in Nelson Mandela Bay, resulting in charges against him being dropped by the party.

Lungisa appeared before a disciplinary hearing in King William’s Town on Sunday after he allegedly refused to step aside as the political boss of infrastructure and engineering in Nelson Mandela Bay.

ANC provincial spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela confirmed Lungisa had stepped aside.

“However, Lungisa remains an ordinary council member. He has vacated his position as a mayoral committee member.”

Lungisa told The Herald he was happy with the outcome and his decision.

“When the organisation communicates to me on a matter of deployment I have no issue of stepping aside.”

