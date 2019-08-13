Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago sues ANC's Andile Lungisa

Governor of the South African Reserve Bank Lesetja Kganyago is suing Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa for defamation of character.

This after Lungisa took to twitter and called Kganyago a “dutiful servant of racialist superiors” and an "exceptional k****r".

Kganyago in court papers delivered to Lungisa on Tuesday has asked that Lungisa pay him R500 000 in damages.

On June 6, Lungisa tweeted: “He like many of his ilk, imagines that proximityto the culturally fetid but economically dominant neo-settlers coupled with a few lattes makes him an exceptional k****r”.