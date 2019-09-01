Eastern Cape ANC to attend funeral of 'revolutionary' Gavin Watson

The who’s who of ANC comrades from the Eastern Cape and the party’s national structures are expected pay their respects at a funeral for Gavin Watson in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Watson, 71, stood at the helm of Bosasa, later renamed African Global Operations, for nearly two decades, with the firm enjoying deeply entrenched connections to the ruling party.

It was this proximity to the levers of power – amid allegations that Watson ran a vast bribery network which paid off key ANC officials, including former president Jacob Zuma – that saw Bosasa score billions in state contracts and tenders.

Nceba Faku, the former mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and chair of the ANC’s regional task team, told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE he would attend the service.