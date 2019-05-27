Call for dual role for ANCYL president

Two of the three potential candidates for the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) presidency have called for constitutional reforms to allow their president to serve both in the party and government.

Another contender has even called for the establishment of a youth ministry by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which will be led by the youth league president, to cater for young people's issues, the same way a ministry of women is located in the presidency.

The ANCYL is expected to hold an elective conference before the end of the year to replace the national leadership led by president Collen Maine and Njabulo Nzuza. The two leaders and many other youth league national executive committee (NEC) members were sworn in as MPs this week.

National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board chair Sifiso Mtshweni and another contender for the league's presidency, MP Collen Malatji, say the precedent already set by former youth leaders was no longer practical and was limiting the role of the league in influencing government policies.

However, KwaZulu-Natal youth league secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo differs from the two, and insists the role of ANCYL president must remain as a full-time position alongside that of secretary-general and treasurer-general.

"You can't be a president of the youth league if you are serving full time somewhere [else]. But there's nothing that stops anyone from running for the position. The position is full time at Luthuli House, and therefore whoever wins at the conference will be full time," said Sabelo.

The provincial secretary also gave an example of Malusi Gigaba, claiming that the former minister of home affairs was "recalled" from Cape Town, where he served as an MP, to Luthuli House after he was elected league president.

"Peter Mokaba also became a deputy minister during his exit term."

Sabelo confirmed he was still in the running for the league's presidency, and said they were waiting for the ANC to release information about the details of the conference.