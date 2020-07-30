AmaBhaca king says Gauteng PPE tender 'not swayed by political friends'

AmaBhaca King Madzikane II has no regrets about bidding for the tender which has seen three Gauteng officials placed on leave of absence and says the contract was necessary to raise resources for his rural community.

In an interview with the SABC on Thursday afternoon, Diko (King Madzikane II) said he did not want to consider the conflict of interest when he made the bid for the R125m contract with the Gauteng department of health.

“I had to focus on what the objectives of this business are and the objectives of this business is to make sure that the traditional leadership are able to support their communities. I have a responsibility to support the rural community that I come from,” he said.

“One of those objectives is to make sure that you raise resources so that you can support them. That my wife then is at [the] presidency, I didn’t want to consider that but later on, yes after she engaged me on it, I decided that OK maybe it is best to pull out of this,” said Diko.