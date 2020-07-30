South Africa

Hawks arrest five staff of KZN premier's office over R24m tenders

By Staff Reporter - 30 July 2020 - 11:26
Nine provincial employees were arrested by the Hawks on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

Nine people, including five employees from the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office, are expected to appear in the Durban commercial crimes court on Thursday after being arrested by the Hawks.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE understands that the accused, who include senior-ranking officials from the premier's office, will appear on charges of fraud and corruption to the tune of R24m. The case is believed to be linked to seven companies which were awarded tenders to render catering services for events held by the premier's office from as far back as 2012.

This is a developing story.

Gauteng health MEC told to take 'leave of absence' as PPE scandal unfolds

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has been instructed to take a leave of absence while he is being investigated in connection with the awarding of ...
News
4 hours ago

Khusela Diko says husband's company did nothing wrong but shouldn't have applied for tender

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said on Wednesday that she “regretted” her husband’s company seeking to do business with the ...
News
22 hours ago

