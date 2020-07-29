Call for MEC Masuku to 'step aside' gains speed

High-ranking ANC leaders and some in the tripartite alliance have joined a growing chorus of calls for Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku to step aside amid investigations into the R125m tender awarded by his department.

Masuku is facing mounting pressure to relinquish his role in government following reports of alleged impropriety in the awarding of a tender to the company owned by the husband of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko to supply personal protective equipment to the Gauteng department of health.

Diko, whose friendship with Masuku's wife Loyiso as reported by Sunday Independent has come under sharp scrutiny as a result of the scandal, has taken a leave of absence from the presidency pending investigations.

Yesterday, senior ANC leaders including National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and SACP first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila agreed with calls that Masuku should step aside.

"I would agree [that he step aside] but then Kgalema Motlanthe says this thing called consciousness does not bid goodbye when it leaves," Modise said without mentioning Masuku by name.

"So sometimes the individual must do self-introspection, you must look at things and you must decide what is in the best interest, not only of the ANC but in the name of South Africa, in the name of the poor, in the name of the orphans, sometimes we must look ourselves in the mirror and take the right decision."

Modise said she believed the ANC would be firm in dealing with allegations of corruption because the party was not proud of being associated with wrongdoing.