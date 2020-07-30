Whistleblower Thabiso Zulu arrested
Thabiso Zulu, a close friend of slain ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa‚ who blew the whistle about alleged corruption in the Umzimkhulu local municipality has been arrested.
TimesLIVE can reveal that Zulu was arrested on Wednesday night at his home.
A close friend told TimesLIVE that police gained entry to the house.
“They then took him, we are at the magistrate's court in Pietermaritzburg right now because we do not know why he was arrested. We are trying to find out,” a friend, Mlu Zondi, said.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala did not confirm or deny the arrest.
“All the political-related cases are investigated by the Political Task Team,” she said.
Zulu had previously testified before the Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.
Zulu also blew the whistle on alleged corruption involving a municipal tender at Umzimkhulu that ballooned from R4m to R37m‚ which he claimed was behind Magaqa’s murder.
This is a developing story.
