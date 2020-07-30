South Africa

Whistleblower Thabiso Zulu arrested

By zimasa matiwane and orrin singh - 30 July 2020 - 13:05
Whistle-blower and friend of Sandiso Magaqa,Thabiso Zulu
Thabiso Zulu, a close friend of slain ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa‚ who blew the whistle about alleged corruption in the Umzimkhulu local municipality has been arrested.

TimesLIVE can reveal that Zulu was arrested on Wednesday night at his home.

A close friend told TimesLIVE that police gained entry to the house.

“They then took him, we are at the magistrate's court in Pietermaritzburg right now because we do not know why he was arrested. We are trying to find out,” a friend, Mlu Zondi, said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala did not confirm or deny the arrest.

“All the political-related cases are investigated by the Political Task Team,” she said.

Zulu had previously testified before the Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zulu also blew the whistle on alleged corruption involving a municipal tender at Umzimkhulu that ballooned from R4m to R37m‚ which he claimed was behind Magaqa’s murder.

This is a developing story.

Cele 'vindicated' as court finds SAPS not liable for whistle-blower protection

After taking it under review, the high court in Pretoria has overturned and set aside a report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, which stated ...
News
1 month ago

SAHRC steps in to help get protection for whistle-blower Thabiso Zulu

The SA Human Rights Commission said on Wednesday it had decided to provide legal assistance to Thabiso Zulu, whistleblower and close friend of slain ...
News
5 months ago

