'State is stalling our development'
A Limpopo community which is pushing to build a massive job creation project has accused government of blocking the implementation of its proposed economic zone.
Manoke Traditional Authority (MTA), under Chief BK Manoke in Burgersfort, has earmarked three farms to build 500 low-cost houses, a manganese open-cast mine, solar power plant, a shopping mall and an agricultural enterprise...
