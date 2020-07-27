Chief Seshego Sekororo revered for his intellect

The Banareng ba GaSekororo in Limpopo are mourning the passing on of their traditional leader at the weekend.

Chief Seshego Sekororo, 66, died after a short illness on Saturday. According to his brother Steve Mahlo, the chief died at his home in GaSekororo village near Hoedspruit.

"Last week he complained about feeling weak and dizzy. We took him to Mediclinic Tzaneen and he was discharged on Friday. On Saturday morning he complained again about the same [conditions], adding that he felt he was catching flu. He later passed away," Mahlo said.

He said the family was requesting space to mourn in peace, while it prepares announcements it would be making to the community until the burial of Sekororo.

"We understand that people would want to visit and pay their condolences as per our culture but we humbly request people to stay in their homes. We will announce details of the funeral in due course."

Chief Sekororo had led his people since 1982. At the time of his death, he was serving as the chairperson of the committee on traditional leaders disputes for Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) in Limpopo.