Mlangeni was a naughty, witty old man - biographer

While many people will remember Andrew Mlangeni as a selfless freedom fighter - those who've had a chance to spend time with him have described him as naughty, humorous and a simple man.

Mandla Mathebula, who authored Mlangeni's biography titled Backroom Boy, told Sowetan about some of the light moments with the Struggle stalwart.

"I used to visit him with my wife. You know that since his wife passed away about 20 years ago or so, he did not marry again...

"I visited him with my wife and he said to me: 'you are a very brave young man. You are bringing a beautiful wife here to a bachelor. Don't be surprised when you leave this house without her'.

"He was easy-going. You could relate with him on anything. In short, I can say he was naughty."

Mathebula said what stood out about Mlangeni included his sense of humour and the ability to say anything he wanted to say irrespective of who was around. "He did not mince his words. He could say anything in front of anyone including his children. He would joke in very naughty language that I would not want to repeat."