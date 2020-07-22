IN PICS | Andrew Mlangeni had a life well lived

Struggle veteran Andrew Mlangeni has died, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday morning.

Mlangeni who passed away overnight at the age of 95 was briefly hospitalised after complaining of abdominal pains.

Mlangeni was the last remaining Rivonia Trialist following the deaths of his comrades that he faced trial with between 1963 and 1964.

He was trialed with the likes of Nelson Mandela, Denis Goldberg, Walter Sisulu and Govan Mbeki, Ahmed Kathrada, Lionel Bernstein, Raymond Mhlaba, James Kantor and Elias Motsoaledi.

Here are some of the memorable moments from his life: