IN PICS | Andrew Mlangeni had a life well lived

By SowetanLIVE - 22 July 2020 - 10:43
Struggle Veteran Andrew Mlangeni is introduced at the Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg for the funeral of Struggle Veteran Ahmed Kathrada
Image: Alaister Russell

Struggle veteran Andrew Mlangeni has died, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday morning.

Mlangeni who passed away overnight at the age of 95 was briefly hospitalised after complaining of abdominal pains. 

Mlangeni was the last remaining Rivonia Trialist following the deaths of his comrades that he faced trial with between 1963 and 1964.

He was trialed with the likes of Nelson Mandela, Denis Goldberg,  Walter Sisulu and Govan Mbeki, Ahmed Kathrada, Lionel Bernstein, Raymond Mhlaba, James Kantor and Elias Motsoaledi.

Here are some of the memorable moments from his life:

Anti-apartheid ANC struggle stalwarts Raymond Mhlaba, Oscar Mpetha, Andrew Mlangeni, Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada, Elias Motsoaledi and Wilton Mkwayi after their release in 1989 in Soweto, South Africa.
Image: Sunday Times/Raymond Preston/Avusa Media Ltd/Gallo Images via Getty Images
June 10 2014, Andrew Mlangeni and Denis Goldberg remember the 50th Anniversary of the Rivonia Trial verdict and sentencing
Image: Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo
Dr Andrew Mlangeni flanked by his grand-daughter Mpumi Mlangeni, left and Sizakele Nkosi during his 93rd birthday celebration in Sandton.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
16/12/2017 , ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni looks as Winnie Madikizela Mandela hugs former president Jacob Zuma and his then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa
Image: Masi Losi
14/03/2016. ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni listens to Advocate George Bizos SC before he recieved the innaugural George Bizos Human Rights Award presented by the Legal Resources Centre for his outstanding legacy of advocacy and social justice in South Africa
Image: Masi Losi
26/02/06 . Andrew Mlangeni pictured in 2006 with ANC heavy weights Mosiuoa Lekota, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Amos Masondo
Image: Mbuzeni Zulu
Andrew Mlangeni attended former President Nelson Mandela's birthday celebrations at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo
Cannes France 2018. Andrew Mlangeni attends "The State Against Mandela" photocall during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festival on May 14, 2018.
Image: Stephanie Cardinale - Cirbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

