'Mlangeni held ethical values high'

The late Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni has been described as a man who was unwavering when it came to integrity, morals and ethics of ANC leaders.

This view was highlighted by many ANC leaders who spoke during Mlangeni's memorial service yesterday.

Mlangeni died last week following a short hospital stay. Those who spoke during the party's virtual memorial service spoke in glowing terms, especially during his time as the chair of the ANC's integrity commission (IC).

ANC stalwart Sophie de Bruyn said that Mlangeni always found a way to bring in the need for high moral and ethical values for the ANC into their discussions and debates.

"All members of the ANC who appeared before the IC were treated with respect and compassion regardless of their rank in the organisation," De Bruyn said.

"Another quality of his was that he never favoured any single view. His approach was fair and he never hesitated to take unpopular and difficult decisions."

During his tenure as the chairperson of the integrity commission, Mlangeni asked former president Jacob Zuma to step down over allegations of corruption and state capture. This, according to De Bruyn, showed that he never "hesitated to take unpopular decisions".

ANC Women's League leader Bathabile Dlamini said that Mlangeni never thrived on divisions which is why he, she said, did not view those who appeared before the integrity commission as his enemies.

"It's very clear also that he had a full understanding of the full might of the apartheid system and that is why he never thrived in divisions. After grilling you, for those who went to the integrity commission, he would never make you an enemy.