'We have lost our pillar of strength', Andrew Mlangeni's nephew

Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni spent the last few hours with his son Sello, but they could not communicate.

Sello Mlangeni told Sowetan last night that he last saw his father on Tuesday, hours before he died at the 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria.

Sello said he saw his father on Friday and he "was in high spirits, laughing and making jokes as usual".

"We were talking, he was fine. We were just talking and joking; laughing and thinking we're just waiting for the test results and they will discharge him," he said.

"They gave me permission to see him again on Tuesday because [there are strict] Covid-19 [regulations] and it so happened that it was the last time I saw him alive."

Sello said his father felt so strongly about the liberation of the country so much so that he, for many years, widowed his wife and orphaned his children while he was still alive and detained on Robben Island.

He said that their relationship had been strained and they did not know how to relate to each other. So much that his late mother, June, had often been a mediator between them.

"We had been separated for many years and only now we were just trying to catch up with the lost time because it was more two to three decades without seeing each other," Sello said.

Sello relayed a story about the first conversation he had with his father, when his father was released from prison. He said it was uncomfortable.

“There was that thing ‘how do we communicate?’ because we used to communicate th/rough letters [when Mlangeni was on Robben Island] now you’re talking to the man. I was shocked, he was also, he didn’t know what to say. This was a strange man now, I didn’t know how to relate to him.”

“So for the past six years, we tried to really bond as a father and a son and to an extent that he was a good comrade of mine and we were good friends.”