Tributes pour in for Andrew Mlangeni

Tributes are pouring in following the death of Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni early on Wednesday.

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation described Mlangeni as a principled and modest man.

“His passing sounds the last post on a courageous generation of South Africans who forfeited their freedom, careers, family lives and health so that we could all be free. It is now for younger hands to pick up the heavy baton they carried and complete the journey to equal justice for all.

“He is deeply mourned. The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation extends heart-felt condolences to the Mlangeni family. May Tata Mlangeni rest in peace and rise in glory,” the foundation said in an official statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Mlangeni’s death on Wednesday. Ramaphosa said Mlangeni, who recently celebrated his 95th birthday, died overnight following a brief hospitalisation at 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria. He was taken there last night after complaining about abdominal pains.

He was the last remaining Rivonia trialist following the death of his comrades that he went on trial with between 1963 and 1964.