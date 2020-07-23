Gauteng premier David Makhura eyes wrongdoers after Covid-19 recovery

Gauteng premier David Makhura has made a full recovery from Covid-19, his office said on Thursday.

Makhura, who has completed 14 days of self-isolation, thanked public health-care staff in Johannesburg region A - which spans Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways and Ivory Park - for giving him the care he required. He did not name the institution.

“During my battle with Covid-19, I came face to face with the dedication, bravery, professionalism and fears of thousands of public health-care workers who are sacrificing their own lives in order to save more lives. I wish to convey my deep appreciation and gratitude to you all,” he said.

He also thanked all those who had supported him and sent well wishes during his isolation.

All three premiers who contracted Covid-19 a fortnight ago - Makhura, North West premier Job Mokgoro and Western Cape's Alan Winde - are now reported to have recovered.