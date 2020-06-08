Two workers at Gauteng command centre test positive

Two staff members who work at the Gauteng command centre have tested positive for Covid-19.

This was confirmed by Gauteng government on Monday after Sowetan sent questions about positive case at the province’s command centre in the Johannesburg inner city.

“Support staff members based at the Provincial Command Centre tested for Covid-19 on Thursday, 4 June 2020, as part of routine screening and testing conducted among staff members exposed to risk of contracting Coronavirus. Sadly, two staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

“Like all other public servants who have tested positive, affected staff members and their families are receiving support and care in accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols,” said Gauteng premier’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga.

He said all other staff members who were in contact with these two staff members are testing and will follow all protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mhaga said Gauteng premier David Makhura, together with health MEC Bandile Masuku did their routine tests for Covid-19 on Friday and their results came negative.

“All other members of the executive council (MECs) who were at the command centre on Friday will test. The Provincial Command Centre is decontaminated regularly as part of the measures to combat the spread of Covid-19,” he said.