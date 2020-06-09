South Africa

Joburg mayor Makhubo forced into Covid-19 isolation after staff member tested positive

By Penwell Dlamini - 09 June 2020
Joburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo has been forced to go into isolation after a staff member in his office tested positive for Covid-19.

Makhubo's spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said the private office of the mayor recorded its first positive case after the staff member attended a funeral in the Western Cape last week.

"The said staffer is now in recovery and is self-isolating at home. The mayor has recently tested for Covid-19 and the results came back negative. However, as a precautionary measure, the mayor has today undergone another Covid-19 test and has decided to place himself under self-isolation until the results are known.

"The entire staff complement in the executive mayor's office has also, as a precaution, undergone tests to determine their Covid-19 status," said Ndamase.

"The mayor will continue to monitor and provide guidance on work currently being carried out to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 in the City whilst in self-isolation," Ndamase said.

Meanwhile, two staff members who work at the Gauteng command centre have also tested positive for Covid-19.

This was confirmed by the provincial government yesterday after Sowetan sent questions about a positive case at the province's command centre in Johannesburg inner city.

"Support staff members based at the provincial command centre tested for Covid-19 on Thursday, 4 June 2020, as part of routine screening and testing conducted among staff members exposed to risk of contracting coronavirus. Sadly, two staff members tested positive for Covid-19," said Gauteng premier's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga.

"Like all other public servants who have tested positive, affected staff members and their families are receiving support and care in accordance with the World Health Organisation [WHO] protocols."

He said all other staff members who were in contact with these two colleagues were testing and would follow all protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mhaga said premier David Makhura, together with health MEC Bandile Masuku, did their routine tests for Covid-19 on Friday and their results came back negative.

"All other members of the executive council [MECs] who were at the command centre on Friday will test. The provincial command centre is decontaminated regularly as part of the measures to combat the spread of Covid-19."

