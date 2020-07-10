Gauteng premier David Makhura tests positive for Covid-19

"Given the fact that I only have mild symptoms, I will continue to ensure the provincial executive council and provincial coronavirus command council respond adequately to weather the storm of the pandemic in order to save more lives," Makhura said.

He said MECs would later on Friday provide a weekly update on Covid-19.

"The primary focus of our response is to limit the number of infections and save more lives.

"We must double our efforts because Gauteng is once again the epicentre of Covid-19.

"I wish to appeal to all the people of Gauteng to continue playing their part in observing the golden rules of washing their hands regularly, wearing a mask and practising physical distancing," Makhura said.