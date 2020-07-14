Minister Gwede Mantashe and wife test positive for Covid-19

Minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and his wife have both tested positive for Covid-19.

This was confirmed by a media statement issued by the minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu on Tuesday evening.

According to Mthembu, Mantashe and his wife Nolwandle received their positive results today.

“This was the minister’s 3rd round of tests to be conducted since the outbreak of this virus,” said Mthembu.

“Minister Mantashe and Mrs Mantashe are currently in isolation and the minister will continue to work from home.”

Mantashe, who is aged 65, becomes the fourth prominent politician to contract the novel Covid-19.

Three premiers David Makhura of Gauteng, Job Mokgoro of North West and Alan Winde of the Western Cape have all recently tested positive for the virus that’s currently reaching its peak in the country.

So far, 298,292 people have contracted the virus in the country with 4,346 having succumbed to it.

“The minister remains committed to a course of ensuring security of energy and petroleum products supply to society during this difficult period and beyond,” said Mthembu.

“The minister has directed all members of his private office in government to also test.”

Mantashe on Sunday delivered an eulogy on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the funeral service of AmaRharhabe Queen Noloyiso Sandile who died from Covid-19 related illness.

Delivering the eulogy Mantashe said no one was immune to the virus.

"The grave threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic is not one of the urban areas alone, of the rich or of the poor. The passing of the queen as a result of coronavirus serves as a stark reminder that none of us are immune," Mantashe said.