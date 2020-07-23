EXPLAINED | Can I claim compensation if I get Covid-19 at work?

With the economy being reopened and scores of people returning to work during the coronavirus surge, an imperative question is whether one can be compensated for contracting Covid-19 at the office.

The department of employment & labour issued a directive in a gazette published on Thursday to clarify the position of the Compensation Fund regarding compensation claims for workplace-acquired Covid-19.

“All employees, regardless of occupation, are entitled to make a claim for compensation in the event that they contract Covid-19 at the workplace,” according to the gazette. Employees who contracted Covid-19 through “work-related exposure, being exposed to people who have or are suspected to have the virus at work, while travelling on an official business-work related trip or while performing one's work related duties” were eligible to claim.

But there are some issues to address first, including “a chronological sequence between exposure at the workplace and the development of systems”.

All claims, which would be submitted to the department of employment & labour, along with medical confirmation and supporting documents, would be assessed by medical officers working under the Compensation Fund.