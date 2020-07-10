Number of Covid-19 patients in Western Cape hospitals stabilises

Hospitalisations peaked at 1,887 on July 4. Patients in ICU or high care peaked at 328 on the same day, and now number 322.

The number of Covid-19 patients with active cases of the virus has also stabilised in the Western Cape. On Friday, there were 16,302 active cases, exactly the same as a week earlier.

The Western Cape has had 75,718 confirmed infections, 2,282 deaths and 57,134 recoveries. Winde himself is one of the active cases, and the statement from his office expressed appreciation for the well wishes he had received.

“Having had a good rest yesterday, his doctor is pleased with his progress in fighting the virus. His temperature is lower, and although his blood glucose levels remain elevated, they have subsided somewhat,” said the statement.

“Premier Winde has been advised to continue to rest for the duration of the weekend, noting that due to having diabetes, he is in a high risk category.”