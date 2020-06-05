Trauma units filling up as violence, road deaths surge along with booze sales in Gauteng

The easing of the ban on alcohol sales during the lockdown has seen an increase in deadly road accidents, violence and abuse putting added strain on trauma units across Gauteng.

Community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said on Friday that on the day the ban was relaxed - Monday - there was a jump in cases of gender-based violence.

On Monday there were 124 reported or identified cases of common assault, 76 cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBV) and 17 sexual offences committed in the province.

“Gauteng people are violent and beat each other up."

Mazibuko said there were 18 road deaths on Monday as a direct result of drunkenness.

“We must warn our young people that when we say don’t drink and drive, we mean it. The president indicated you must buy your alcohol and drink alone. We are discouraging people from tears at funerals,” Mazibuko said.