Life sentence for rapist of grandmother (82)

A 29-year-old man who raped an 82-year-old grandmother has been sentenced to life in prison.

Regiment Maluleke was sentenced by magistrate Elmarie Theron on Tuesday at the Mhala magistrate's court in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

Maluleke, from Agincourt at Thulamahashe, Bushbuckridge, confessed that he went to the victim’s home at Newton Trust pretending to be looking for his girlfriend in January 2017 and found the victim alone and raped her.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the convict was linked through DNA to his crime, hence his guilty plea.

“In aggravation of sentence, our prosecutor, Matume Maake, told the court that Maluleke pleaded guilty not because he is remorseful, but because of the DNA evidence that is linking him to the offence. Maluleke committed a serious offence, an offence that is prevalent in the country and the scourge of gender-based violence,” said Nyuswa.

Nyuswa said as the NPA they are pleased by the sentence.

“We hope the sentence will serve as a deterrent for other people thinking of committing crime. Maluleke will spend one life in prison for his deeds.”