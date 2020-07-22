Mother of alleged 'panga rapist' chased from village

"I know that what happened to the two women who were attacked by [the man] while fetching firewood in the bush is very painful. However, the matter was settled when the accused was mysteriously killed, the woman can't pay for his sins," she said.

The man was on the run for three weeks after he allegedly raped a 39-year-old woman and cut off a finger of another woman who was with the rape victim with a panga.

Local induna Simon Ngobeni said those responsible for evicting the woman did not consult with him as the community leader.

"I just heard that there were police at the house because someone was being chased away. When the two women were attacked, I told the community to leave everything in the hands of the police because it's a criminal matter," he said.

Ngobeni said he condemned the eviction because no one should be forced to leave their home.

"If people have issues with one of the villagers, they know we are here as leaders to solve those problems and they should not attack the elderly. And a criminal matter should be reported to the police," said Ngobeni.

Mojapelo said the group removed furniture from the house, demanding that the family leave the area with immediate effect.

"The group accused the family of having hidden their son when he was sought for rape," Mojapelo said.

He added that one of the residents went to an extent of assaulting a police officer.

"Other members present at the scene managed to subdue and apprehend her. Another woman was also arrested at the scene," Mojapelo said.

The suspects, aged 22 and 45, are expected to appear in the Ritavi magistrate's court soon on a charge of assaulting a police officer.

Mojapelo said a case of murder is still being investigated to establish facts surrounding the man's death.