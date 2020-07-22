Mpumalanga MEC recovers from Covid-19

Mpumalanga public works, roads & transport MEC Gillion Mashego who tested positive for Covid-19 has recovered.

Mashego announced on July 13 that the day before he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He said his second results came back on Tuesday showing that he was negative and he’s happy he managed to beat the virus.

In a statement Mashego advised people who happened to contract the virus to stay positive, eat well and lead a healthy lifestyle to boost their immune system.

“Mpumalanga public works, roads and ransport MEC Gillion Mashego’s latest Covid-19 results have sparked a glimpse of hope amid the surge of infections. The MEC has been on self-isolation since 13 July 2020 after testing positive for Covid-19. However, on Tuesday 21 July 2020 he received new test results confirming that he is Covid-19 negative," said Mashego’s spokesperson Cyril Dlamini.

"The MEC has revealed that apart from divine intervention, keeping a positive attitude, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and unwavering family support have been the key ingredients to his speedy recovery.

“Nevertheless, the ball is in our court to embrace the health protocols as advised by health experts. Government can only do so much but the onus is on us to take charge of our lives. "As the country continues to fight the scourge of coronavirus infections, the department is applying all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its staff and clients. The public is encouraged to abide by the health regulations currently in place.”