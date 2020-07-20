Thugs rape and torture woman to death

The son of a Soweto woman who was raped and stabbed to death in her home has described those responsible for her murder as animals.

The 61-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her daughter who was also raped during the attack in their Dobsonville home on Friday morning, was pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

Her son yesterday said they were struggling to come to terms with the gruesome manner in which his mother was killed.

"Those guys are animals. They used a [piece of broken] bottle to stab her between her legs, and all over the body while assaulting her. They also stabbed my sister [with a shard], " the son said.

He said two thugs entered the house through the sliding door while his mother and sister were asleep at around midnight.