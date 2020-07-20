Thugs rape and torture woman to death
The son of a Soweto woman who was raped and stabbed to death in her home has described those responsible for her murder as animals.
The 61-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her daughter who was also raped during the attack in their Dobsonville home on Friday morning, was pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.
Her son yesterday said they were struggling to come to terms with the gruesome manner in which his mother was killed.
"Those guys are animals. They used a [piece of broken] bottle to stab her between her legs, and all over the body while assaulting her. They also stabbed my sister [with a shard], " the son said.
He said two thugs entered the house through the sliding door while his mother and sister were asleep at around midnight.
"They got in and shifted the TV and the stand before they gathered everything up, placing the stuff in the kitchen.
"They then went to the bedrooms and took phones, money and everything valuable and placed them in the kitchen."
He said before leaving the house the thugs decided to rape his mother and sister.
"They placed a bottle [shard] between her legs and stabbed her. After doing the same thing to my sister, she screamed and that woke up our brother who occupies a room outside.
"He came out and saw these guys who then ran out, jumped the wall and fled."
The man said the thugs left behind the valuables they had gathered, making off only with a laptop. He said his sister, who has since been discharged from hospital, was undergoing trauma counselling.
"It's obviously a difficult period for her because this is a double tragedy. We spoke briefly but she will have to undergo a lot more counselling to be able to get over this incident."
The man described his mother as a disciplinarian who was committed to her family and was loved by her community.
"There have been a lot of complaints in this area regarding house robberies," he said.
Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said no arrests have been made but urged community members to come forth with information.
