UK police scrap searches of rape victims' private data after outcry

British police said on Thursday they are scrapping forms that allowed prosecutors to search rape complainants' private data, after sustained pressure to end the "intrusive" practice.

The move comes after a year-long legal campaign by Britain's Centre for Women's Justice (CWJ), on behalf of two women identified only as Olivia and Courtney who raised concerns about submitting private data when they reported rape.

"We are relieved that these forms have finally been withdrawn from use, but they should never have been used in the first place," Harriet Wistrich, director of CWJ said in a statement.

"Their effect has been to delay rape cases and deter many victims from coming forward or continuing with their cases."

Olivia - not her real name - described her experience with police and government prosecutors as "degrading and unlawful".

"I was raped by a stranger and the police demanded seven years of irrelevant data from me that predated the rape," she said in a statement.

Digital data extraction consent forms were introduced last year and allow police to search complainants' text messages, images and calls as part of their investigations.