Cop killers get life plus 60 years in jail for 2015 murders

Two cop killers have been sentenced to decades behind bars for murders they committed in 2015.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday that the high court in Johannesburg had earlier sentenced the killers of two police officers to two life terms plus 63 years.

Mxolisi Mazibuko, 27, and Sthembiso Vincent Khumalo, 28, were convicted of two counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of a prohibited firearm, the NPA said.

According to the authority, the two were part of an eight-man gang involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store in Soweto on September 9 2015. They made off with R9,930 and fled in two vehicles.

The NPA said that the gang came across two police officers, Samuel Mchizama and Solly Bumbjy Maluleke, as they fled. The officers were on their way to police station after consulting a rape victim.