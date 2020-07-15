French President Macron defends minister accused of rape

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday new Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin should not be made a "victim of a judgment on the streets" after protests against his appointment because the minister is under investigation for rape.

Darmanin has denied the allegation that he coerced a woman into having sex in 2009 when she sought his help in having her criminal record cleared, and a judge dismissed the case against him after a preliminary investigation into the allegation was dropped.

A judicial source told Reuters last month the Paris appeal court had ordered the investigation to be reopened although no new evidence had been found.

Hundreds of women took to the streets of Paris last week to protest against Darmanin's promotion from budget minister in a government reshuffle, saying he should not be allowed to hold high office and demanding his resignation.