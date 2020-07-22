Men must invest in the black boy child for good of society

I recently participated in a dialogue hosted by Golf and Beyond (GAB) - a voluntary association of highly skilled and accomplished men, who are also golfers. The club engages in various initiatives, and gender-based violence has formed part of these.

They have begun a series of dialogues to better understand issues at play so that their responses are well informed and positively contribute in the fight against GBV.

I was tasked with tackling the discussion on how men are contributing to this scourge and what the best responses might be from the perspective of men.

Some of the more "obvious" ways men contribute are physical abuse, emotional abuse, rape and violence. I chose to speak about the importance of keeping each other accountable in the roles they play as men.

It is often uncomfortable calling out those you love, and we often hide behind "it is not my place", "that is his personal life", "it's a domestic matter". We need to do away with such limiting principles.

I challenged them to begin refusing to play golf with someone who has skipped maintenance payments, refuse to be in the same space with an absent father and blatantly refuse to associate with people who have raped and abused.

This is not to play a paternalistic role to our friends, colleagues and associates. This is to say, an abuser will not be comfortable around me. Importantly, men are likely to change behaviour if called out by other men, especially men they revere. Because of patriarchy and power relations, a woman calling out a man is likely to be less effective.