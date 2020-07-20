Pravin Gordhan deployed to lead Tshwane’s fight against Covid-19

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan will lead Tshwane’s fight against Covid-19, the city confirmed on Monday.

Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa said Gordhan had been deployed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the city to lead the district efforts in the fight against the pandemic. The city has been identified as a hotspot.

Nawa said they had implemented a ward-based Covid-19 outreach screening and testing campaign, targeting hotspots.

He said the campaign, which focused on shopping centres and malls, was conducted every Friday. Thousands had been screened and tested in a “concerted bid” to isolate those who were positive.

He welcomed the deployment of Gordhan in Tshwane, saying his “vast experience” would help the city in areas where there may be weaknesses.