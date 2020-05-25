SAA rescue team wins permission to appeal retrenchment decision

SAA’s business rescue practitioners have been granted leave to appeal against a labour court judgment that said the two were not entitled to retrench employees before finalising the business rescue plan, SowetanLIVE's sister publication BusinessLIVE reported.

SAA has been in business rescue since December 5, but business rescue practitioners Siviwe Dongwana and Les Matuson have not yet produced a final business rescue plan. In April, after being informed by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan that the government had no more money available to restructure the airline, Dongwana and Matuson issued notices of impending retrenchments at the airline.

The notices were set aside by judge Andre van Niekerk after an application by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca).

But Matuson and Dongwana contended that “given the disputes of law ... there is a reasonable prospect that the facts would receive a different treatment by the labour appeal court”.