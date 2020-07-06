Mixed signals on fate of SAA funding

There's confusion about the government's commitment to SAA's business rescue plan after Treasury indicated to parliament that no additional funding would be made available for the embattled airline.

The rescue plan needs at least a R12.2bn bailout from state coffers which would fund the airline's debt and severance packages for more than 3,000 staff who would be retrenched.

However, barely a week after cabinet indicated that it supported SAA's business rescue plan which will see the airline making way for a smaller and profitable airline from next year, Treasury threw a spanner in the works in parliament on Friday.

For the SAA business plan to work, the department of public enterprises has already made a commitment to fund the voluntary severance package which would cost R2.2bn.

However, in a written presentation made to parliament's finance committee, Treasury created mixed signals on the future of SAA as it indicated that there will be no more bailouts for SAA and that it should shut shop.