Lockdown extends decline of state-owned companies

The Covid-19 pandemic has deepened the financial crisis faced by state-owned entities (SOEs) battling to stay afloat.

The lockdown is seen as the final straw for the entities recovering from state capture.

Public enterprises deputy minister Phumulo Masualle who addressed parliament's portfolio committee this week painted a dire picture as it emerged that all SOEs are in financial distress.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's spokesperson Sam Mkokeli said the department's briefing to parliament was to show how Covid-19 had led to a sharp decline in activity right across the economy and impacted on state entities recovering from state capture.

"Some of the SOEs that were recovering from the deep effects of state capture now face a double whammy. The department illustrated this picture when it briefed parliament early this week.

"Eskom's revenue plans are affected due to low demand and also the fact that some of its clients [including municipalities] are not in a position to pay for services rendered."

Transnet, Eskom, SAA and Denel are some of the major state-owned entities going through difficulties including struggling to pay salaries.