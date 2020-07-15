Columnists

Is SAA set to fly higher once again?

By Sowetan - 15 July 2020 - 09:58
It remains to be seen whether SAA interim CEO Phillip Saunders, despite his experience, can realistically implement meaningful interventions in his acting capacity, the writer says.
It remains to be seen whether SAA interim CEO Phillip Saunders, despite his experience, can realistically implement meaningful interventions in his acting capacity, the writer says.
Image: BUSINESS DAY

After six months of turbulent negotiations, the business rescue plan of the South African Airways was given the nod by 86% of its creditors yesterday.

As per its amendments, it will see an additional 1,000 employees retained on a year-old training scheme.

Welcoming the move, the department of public enterprises also announced airline executive Phillip Saunders as the SAA's interim CEO, who it said would work closely with the board to appoint an interim management team and begin the restructuring of the airline.

It remains to be seen whether Saunders, despite his experience, can realistically implement meaningful interventions in his acting capacity and in the interim period for which it is envisaged.

Nonetheless, for minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan's department, the vote is a favourable one and a much better result outcome for creditors and SAA employees than liquidation of the airline.

R10bn now needed to keep SAA in the sky

Government has to come up with billions required to fund SAA's business rescue plan after the airline's creditors voted in favour of its ...
News
6 hours ago

"The government remains confident that the implementation of the business rescue plan will balance the rights and interests of all parties," the department said.

The opposition disagreed.

The DA called the vote "a self-interested grand financial heist to reap millions of rands in taxpayers' money while saddling the fiscus with an expensive dud disguised as a new airline".

Other critics further painted it the weakest business plan possible, as it did not give significant picture of how the airline would be turned around, especially in light of the impact of Covid-19 which has seen the aviation industry grounded for months.

The big question is where the airline's funding will come from?

Yesterday, the department said its priority would now be how to "give effect" to funding commitments by government for the business rescue plan.

The airline's structure is estimated to cost about R10.4bn. This would be over the R16.4bn which government plans to pay its guaranteed debt over three years.

Beyond debt guarantees, Treasury has so far been non-committal.

For this plan to land public credibility, this financial elephant in the room needs to be addressed.

Government announces interim CEO for low-flying SAA

The department of public enterprises (DPE) has announced an interim CEO of SAA after creditors voted in favour of its business rescue plan.
News
22 hours ago

Labour appeal court rules in favour of unions on SAA retrenchments

The labour appeal court in Johannesburg on Thursday ruled in favour of the unions over the retrenchment process at South African Airways (SAA).
News
5 days ago

SAA staff consider accepting severance pay

A single mother who has worked at SAA as a cabin crew member for a decade is one of 2,500 SAA employees who will soon be part of the unemployment ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
X