Is SAA set to fly higher once again?

After six months of turbulent negotiations, the business rescue plan of the South African Airways was given the nod by 86% of its creditors yesterday.

As per its amendments, it will see an additional 1,000 employees retained on a year-old training scheme.

Welcoming the move, the department of public enterprises also announced airline executive Phillip Saunders as the SAA's interim CEO, who it said would work closely with the board to appoint an interim management team and begin the restructuring of the airline.

It remains to be seen whether Saunders, despite his experience, can realistically implement meaningful interventions in his acting capacity and in the interim period for which it is envisaged.

Nonetheless, for minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan's department, the vote is a favourable one and a much better result outcome for creditors and SAA employees than liquidation of the airline.