Busisiwe Mkhwebane, EFF lose to Pravin Gordhan in ConCourt matter

The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed applications by the public protector and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in their battle against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The application focused on the question of how courts should approach an application for interim relief to suspend the implementation of remedial action by the public protector against a member of the cabinet, when that member challenges the legality of the remedial action.

The case has its genesis in May last year when public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane issued a report with adverse findings against Gordhan when he was finance minister in 2009. Mkhwebane ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to take “appropriate disciplinary action” against Gordhan following her finding that Gordhan's approval of former SA Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay's early retirement in 2009 constituted improper conduct.

In July last year, Gordhan launched an urgent application in the high court in Pretoria seeking an order temporarily suspending the remedial action contained in the Sars report, and interdicting the public protector from enforcing it, pending the finalisation of a judicial review in which Gordhan sought to set aside the report.

The EFF and the public protector opposed Gordhan's application but the high court ruled in Gordhan's favour and granted the interim interdict.