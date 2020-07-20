Chatsworth police station closes again after staff test positive for Covid-19

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the station has been closed temporarily after staff tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

In May the station closed for decontamination after a constable contracted the coronavirus.

Naicker told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Monday that communities served by the station had been informed the station was temporarily closed. He said the station's community service centre would operate from a mobile station at the entrance to the facility. The building was scheduled to be decontaminated in due course and the public would be informed when the station resumed operations.

"Police management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. To access the station, the community can call 031 451 4267 or 10111 and complaints will be attended to accordingly," said Naicker.