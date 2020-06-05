Protector needs to up her game

Another day, another court judgment against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

This time the Northern Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has set aside her report on police minister Bheki Cele whom she ruled had failed to protect whistleblowers who were integral to her corruption investigation.

In her August 2018 report, she accused Cele of gross negligence, improper conduct and maladministration.

She called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reprimand Cele for what she believed was a lapse in judgement on his part.

Yesterday, Mkhwebane said Wednesday's order was the result of a mutual agreement between herself and Cele. She claimed that the agreement did not mean she conceded to the merits of the case.

It is non-negotiable that the state has a duty to protect whistleblowers.