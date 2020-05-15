Aviation expert company to chart new path for airline replacing SAA — Gordhan

The job of the business rescue practitioners at SAA was to make the best possible effort to ensure there was a viable business at the end of the process, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday.

He said the practitioners, appointed on December 5, were not put there to run an airline but rather to emerge with a plan so that competent managers were appointed to run the national carrier.

Gordhan was briefing parliament's standing committee on public accounts and the portfolio committee on public enterprises on the situation at SAA.

He said the reason government provided R5.5bn to the business rescue practitioners was for them to complete a business rescue process that ended with a viable streamlined, trimmed down, cost-effective business.

He said the Companies Act gives practitioners 25 days to devise a business rescue plan.

“The act says 25 days. It is 25 days versus 162 days [that the practitioners had been at SAA]. How do we justify taking R5.5bn and spreading it over 162 days and not having a credible business plan for a viable business to emerge?” asked Gordhan.

Five months after their appointment, the business rescue practitioners presented a draft rescue plan on May 5, which government found to be deficient. The draft plan called for the winding down of SAA.