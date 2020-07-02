Alexandra still without power after 'cable thieves' cause explosion

Thousands of residents in Alexandra township in Johannesburg woke up to a second day without power on Thursday as technicians attended to a burnt out substation.

City power said residents had blocked the entrance to their depot on Wednesday evening, refusing to allow anyone in or out, hampering efforts to attend to breakdowns.

Almost half of Alexandra was plunged into darkness on Tuesday night after a fire that destroyed the Vasco da Gama switching substation.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the outage was caused by what they suspected was an attempt to steal copper cable which caused a trip and an explosion.

“Areas plunged into darkness are from 1st Avenue to 20th Avenue, between Florence Mphosho/Vasco da Gama and Richard Baloyi streets,” he said.

Mangena said there had been instances were technicians were held hostage by communities who did not want them to leave until electricity was restored.