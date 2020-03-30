Six caught stealing electricity cables during lockdown

City Power general manager for security, Sergeant A Thela, said: “We thought the national lockdown would reduce theft and vandalism of our electricity network infrastructure, but thieves respect no rules. For that reason, our security response plans for the lockdown were elevated to ensure protection of our network infrastructure. The arrests bear testimony to the resilience of our security resolve in the face of the Covid-19 national disaster.”

The suspects, aged between 27 and 38, were found to be in possession of core copper cable, City Power said in a statement.

They were taken to Jeppe Police Station, where a case of damage to and theft of essential infrastructure was opened.