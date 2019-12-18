Top travel tips to keep your luggage safe this festive season

While the festive season is filled with good cheer, good food and visits with family it is also a time to take a break and get away for a while. Unfortunately, travelling is not always about sun, surf and sea or the fun road trips to your Christmas holiday. It is also peak season for criminals.

Whether you’re planning a local or international trip, increased foot traffic and chaos around main hubs of transport means an increased chance for criminals to target you.

In urging travellers to be extra vigilant this holiday season, Auto & General Insurance are offering the following practical tips to make your luggage less of a target and reduce the chances of your holiday turning sour.

Before you leave