'Our old equipment was not built to be switched on and off' – City Power

Cable theft, failure of ageing infrastructure and a restraint on human resources are some of the problems faced by City Power Johannesburg during rotational load-shedding.

“Our electrical infrastructure was not meant to be switched on and off, because of the problems that comes with that,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

Not only does City Power have to deal with load-shedding across the city, but it also must overcome system failures.

“Load-shedding affects the life-span of the equipment itself and it also leads to system failures during restorations.”

On Wednesday during the first day of stage 2 load-shedding, certain sections in Randburg’s electricity supply were not restored at the scheduled time.

Mangena said this was mainly due to failure in the system.

“When the system has been off and the new current comes through, it cannot handle it, so it trips. And we don't know about it until customers lodge calls.”