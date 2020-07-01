First Gauteng train to operate delayed after cables vandalised

The very first train to operate in Gauteng during the national lockdown was delayed after overhead cables were vandalized.

The train, which was scheduled to depart from Pienaarspoort in Mamelodi at 5.10am headed to Pretoria station had to wait for technicians to clear the line which were left hanging by the thieves on eve of the reopening of the services. Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo said the train got delayed by about 45 to 50 minutes as technicians cleared the line to prevent any possible danger.

Mpondo said since the beginning of train service on Wednesday morning, security was the biggest problem to be address.

“We really have to continue improving security. It is an issue that we are going to have to keep on working on…,” Mpondo said.