Naked man traumatised after ‘dignity dragged through the mud’ in eviction

A Cape Town man who was dragged naked out of his shack in Khayelitsha by law enforcement officers has been left traumatised by the ordeal.

“I have spoken to him this morning and he is still a bit traumatised after the incident. He is unhappy because his dignity has been dragged through the mud. It’s inhumane to do such an act and it’s even worse now because we are in the peak of the lockdown,” EFF councillor Mbulelo Dwane said on Thursday morning.

Dwane said they had also taken the man to seek medical attention.

A video of Wednesday's eviction showing members of the city's anti-land invasion unit removing the naked man from his shack has gone viral.

There is a scuffle as the man tries to make his way back into his shack, with four or five officials blocking his path and some pushing him to the ground.