Prasa reins in thieves after losing R364m to theft and vandalism in 2019

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) lost R364m in 2019 through looting of its infrastructure and burning of trains along 22,000km of tracks targeted by criminals.

But this week authorities struck back at cable thieves in Pretoria and Cape Town when several suspects were arrested for stealing millions of rands worth of cables.

Prasa's business intelligence unit and police on Wednesday arrested a Pretoria scrap dealership owner and two other suspects for possession of R10m worth of infrastructure, including overhead cables and rail equipment.

They made the arrests after intelligence surveillance and monitoring of the scrapyard in Mmakau, Garankuwa, in the North West, indicated that there may have been stolen goods on the premises.