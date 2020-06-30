Pest control business now fights Covid-19

However, for them to get all the necessary certification and accreditation, it meant tapping into their savings, including those meant for their household, Themba said.

"As we are in hygiene management, we naturally felt we could fill the gap [when Covid-19 emerged] but it was very difficult because every certification we needed cost money, so we needed to take our savings to put into this business," Themba said.

They started very small by supplying and distributing masks and sanitisers during the early days of the pandemic.

Now they are among the major players in rendering fumigation and disinfecting services to schools, businesses and churches in Mpumalanga.

L.T.E Pest Control now supplies surgical masks, coveralls, gloves, disposable gowns, infrared thermometers, Covid-19 testing kits and sanitisers in various quantities.