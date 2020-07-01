Four more cases of Covid-19 detected at Durban old-age care homes

Four more cases of Covid-19 have been detected at two old-age care facilities run by The Association for the Aged (Tafta) in Durban.

The latest positive results brings the total number of Covid-19 cases at the residences to seven - six residents and one caregiver.

“After awaiting the results of staff and elders tested at the two affected Tafta complexes, we received news that a member of staff and three more elders have tested positive for the coronavirus,” said Femada Shamam, Tafta's CEO.